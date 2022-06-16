Trials are back in Walla Walla. After holding only two trials over the course of two and half years, the Walla Walla County Superior Court has held six trials since the end of March, including two in one week this month.
With court officials determined to catch up on the backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, more trials are expected to be held at a swift pace throughout the summer and beyond. But will the level of justice received by defendants and victims decline during the haste?
Local officials who spoke with the Union-Bulletin on the issue — including one judge, the county prosecutor and a public defender — have mostly said no.
However most said the packed scheduled has certainly caused challenges.
The COVID-19 backlog
The backlog began when the Washington Supreme Court barred trials and in-person hearings from happening on March 18, 2020, as the pandemic hit this area.
While those restrictions were lifted by July of the same year, the state’s high court added a lot of other restrictions that made holding trials in either of Walla Walla County Superior Court’s two courtrooms impossible.
A makeshift courtroom was eventually created at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds. Two trials were held in 2021. The fairgrounds’ courtroom presented its own challenges, and between then and March 2022, no trials took place.
In March of this year, Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney James Nagle told the U-B he thought his office had a backlog of over 100 felony cases that “should have gone through by now.”
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson, who is responsible for Department 1 of the court, said it took time for court operations to return to normal.
“It wasn’t until March of this year when Gov. Inslee lifted (all) the restrictions that we said, ‘OK, now we can come back to the courtroom,’” Johnson said. “‘Now we are open for business.’”
Getting on track
With restrictions gone, courts across the state can begin clearing their backlogs. What does that looks like, and how will that compare to a pre-pandemic trial load?
The number of trials in Walla Walla County Superior Court during a “normal” year varies.
Criminal defense attorney Nicholas Holce, who does court-appointed defense work in both Walla Walla and Columbia counties, estimated in March that the court will hold somewhere around 12 trials a year. Nagle, who’s held the county’s top prosecutor spot for decades, told the U-B the most he remembers seeing is 24 in a year.
No matter how you look at it, two trials in the last two and a half years is far below the standard pace.
But how important is it to catch up? And does that have to be balanced against making sure everyone going through the justice system gets a fair shake?
Johnson said it’s a delicate balance, but part of ensuring everyone gets fair treatment requires that the court catch up.
“There’s the old legal maxim that, ‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’” Johnson said. “So, it would be foolish to say that there has been no impact on anyone, because of course there has. But we are being very intentional to make sure that that balance is staying in place and that people’s due process rights are being maintained.”
Walla Walla County Superior Court Commissioner Patricia Fulton agrees finding a balance is important going forward.
“That’s the nature of the judicial system — balancing — because there are competing interests in every case,” Fulton said. “The law gives us a lot of tools to do that so that we are doing it correctly. We are constantly making those determinations.”
New challengesPushing trials through at an increased pace puts stress at every level of the justice system.
This is felt by the attorneys. But it isn’t just the trials themselves that is adding to lawyers’ workloads.
“The general rule of thumb is that a trial attorney spends two hours of preparation for every hour you spend in the courtroom,” Nagle said.
He added that more trial time can take away from other job duties.
“If you are spending time in trial, you are not looking at reports and reviewing cases,” Nagle said.
Despite the extra work, Nagle said his office is handling it and he feels confident they will be able to, moving forward.
“From the prosecution’s standpoint, I haven’t seen any issues come up yet with our ability to prepare cases for trial,” Nagle said. “So far, we have been able to adequately get things prepared and get things to trial … I think it’s sustainable.”
As far as defendants getting a fair ride through the justice system, the challenge most likely to affect this is overworked defense attorneys preparing for multiple trials at the same time.
Holce said this is a concern.
He said specifically, the increased trials are putting a lot of stress on the county’s attorneys who do public defender work.
“As a defense attorney, I think my colleagues and I can all say we are busier than ever,” Holce said.
Most criminal cases filed do not make it to trial and are instead settled by plea bargaining. And sometimes a case can be settled just days before — or even the same day — it was scheduled to go to trial.
So, to help ensure trials are occurring, multiple trials are being scheduled for the same date.
Fulton, who in addition to being a court commissioner maintains her own practice, said scheduling multiple trials for the same day is nothing new, even if it is happen to a higher degree now.
“That’s normal,” Fulton said. “I have practiced all over the state. Probably every case I’ve tried, I have been part of a queue. I show up the morning of trial knowing maybe I’ll go and maybe I won’t. It’s part of the job.”
While it won’t always be the same attorneys assigned to each case scheduled for the same day, Holce said he recently had a day he had two scheduled to start.
He said this makes it harder for defense attorneys to be ready to defend their clients.
“When a defense attorney, or anyone, is being told, ‘Hey, you have to be prepared for multiple trials that are all supposed to start the same day and be ready for whichever one is going, that creates a difficulty in trying to make sure I’m managing my time … Trial prep is very time intensive.”
Holce said this has also affected his ability to keep up with non-trial duties.
“Currently I’ve got several motions and memoranda about various issues or topics that I just haven’t had the time to review them or draft them,” Holce said. “I know what the motion is, I know what the issues are. But motions take anywhere from 10 to 20 or more hours to research and write.”
Balancing civil and criminal casesWhile prosecutors and public defenders are mostly worrying about criminal cases, Johnson, as well as Department 2 Judge M. Scott Wolfram, also have a backlog of civil cases.
Because the Walla Walla County Superior Court has two judges, one commissioner and just two courtrooms, getting civil trials in front of a judge can be hard, Johnson said. Especially because state law says criminal cases must take precedence.
While a lot of civil cases involve people or companies suing other people or companies for money, many other things fall under the civil umbrella.
“We have civil cases that are incredibly important and incredibly time sensitive,” Johnson said. “Dependencies, where the court has removed someone’s children. Where are they going to be placed? That’s not something you can just kick the can down the road and say, ‘We’ll get to that.’”
Each of the two court departments reserve two weeks of the month for criminal proceedings, and civil matters are scheduled on the other weeks, Johnson said. However, those cases can still be bumped for urgent criminal hearings.
“It’s not a fun phone call to receive as an attorney,” Johnson said. “I have been on that side of the fence getting a call saying, ‘Hey, I know this has been scheduled for months, but we have a criminal matter that takes priority.’”
Issues outside the pandemic
Some challenges the court is facing have nothing to do with the pandemic. For example, space is a problem. The court’s two judges and one part-time commissioner have just two courtrooms to use.
One of Johnson’s goals is to have a third courtroom added.
“It would not be a courtroom for jury matters,” he said. “It wouldn’t have a jury room or those logistics. But things like first appearances could go there. Family law matters are tied to a judge. Lots and lots of hearings could be conducted in a small courtroom.”
Meanwhile court filings are going up.
“We’re going to need a third courtroom with or without the pandemic,” Johnson said.
In 2021, there were 365 criminal filings. Through the first four months of 2022, there was 140. That means the court is on pace to receive 420 filings for the year, which is a 15% increase from 2021.
These are close to what the filings were a few years ago, before a Washington Supreme Court decision barring prosecution of drug possession cases in many situations led to a reduction in filings.
The court is seeing an increase in non-criminal filings as well.
In 2021, the court took 1,675 total filings of all types. Through the first third of 2022, the court is already up to 652. That puts the court on pace for 1,956 filings for the year, or an increase of 16.8%
Do we have enough jurors?
Compounding all these difficulties is how an increased number of trials drains the jury pool.
Each month, the Superior Court Clerk’s office sends jury summons to 850 Walla Walla County residents. That sounds like a lot, but many of these names will be eliminated before they make it to a courtroom.
“By the time we go through the jury questionnaires, make sure everyone’s phone number is on them, make sure they are eligible to serve and make sure they live in Walla Walla County, we end up with around 125 to 150 jurors we are able to use,” Clerk Kathy Martin said.
Some trials need more jurors for jury selection than others. For instance, the May murder of trial of Stephen A. Taylor had close to 100 jurors for jury selection.
Later in May, the child rape trial of Jerry K. Harris had around 60 jurors for jury selection. This number would have been higher, but the Taylor trial used up some of the eligible jurors from the pool.
As it was, several jurors who attended jury selection for the Taylor trial but were dismissed before the final panel was seated were called back for the Harris trial.
While a lot of work goes into getting jurors, Martin said trials aren’t going to be limited because of a lack of jurors.
“If we know we are going to have two big cases in the same month, we’ll call in extra jurors,” she said. “Instead of calling in 850, we can call in 900.”
