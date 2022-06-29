Boating under the influence is illegal in Washington, and local law enforcement is joining a national effort to crack down on the reckless behavior during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Operation Dry Water is a nationally coordinated effort. Locally, boaters can expect to see additional patrols across Walla Walla County and the Tri-Cities, according to a release from the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the release, it is illegal to use any substance that impairs a person’s ability to operate any boat, including kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts.
The maximum penalty for a BUI — boating under the influence — is 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine.
