The first leadership change in 34 years in the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney's Office along with a staff shortage in neighboring Columbia County's prosecution staff have resulted in several changes in the lineup of lawyers who will handle criminal cases in both counties.
Walla Walla County
It’s been about a month and a half since Gabe Acosta replaced his longtime boss, Jim Nagle, as Walla Walla County’s prosecuting attorney. And although no one got a closer look at how Nagle did the job than Acosta, the chief deputy since 1996, Acosta still is running into some surprises.
"The emails," Acosta said. "As chief deputy, I might have gotten 30 emails a day. Now it’s about 300 … That is probably the biggest thing. About a week and half in, I felt completely inundated with emails. I called (Nagle) up ... and asked him, 'Jim, how did you get any work done in this office with all those emails.'"
Acosta continued, "He said, 'Delete, delete, delete, delete.' I laughed and said, 'No Way.'"
New chief deputy
Acosta taking over for Nagle on Jan. 1 marks the first time since Jan. 1, 1989, that Walla Walla County has a new prosecuting attorney.
But that’s not the only change in the office. Acosta had to name his replacement as chief deputy — the first since 1996.
To do that, Acosta turned to his former colleague, Columbia County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney April King.
Acosta and King had worked together in the Walla Walla County office for about 10 years.
He said he had thought about King for the job early on.
“I had her in mind,” he said. “She has been a prosecutor for about 20 years. She worked in our office from about 2006 to about 2015. When she was here, she was a very, very sharp attorney.”
King's career as a deputy prosecuting attorney in Washington includes several stops, including two in Columbia County, where she served from 2003 to 2006 and from 2019 to 2022. In between was her time in Walla Walla County and a stop in Clallam County.
Acosta said he kept in touch with King while she was in Clallam County.
“They had her doing kind of what I was doing,” Acosta said. “Drug work with informants. Working with officers in that role. So, we would talk. I was in touch with her pretty frequently. And then when she came back to this side of the state, we continued to keep in touch. So, I have known her work and felt comfortable with her. And I felt she would make a good chief deputy.”
Staff changeup, case shuffle
With the end of Nagle’s term on Dec 31, the appointments of the deputy prosecutors all came to an end. Acosta reappointed all but two. With two leaving, and King arriving, Acosta has had to shuffle around some cases.
This is in addition to deciding what to do with his own cases, as well as Nagle’s, whom Acosta said carried a load of about 10 active cases at a time.
Acosta said he thinks he had about 60 cases as chief deputy. He’s now taken on Nagle’s cases, while giving some of previous caseload to King. He said he still has about 40 open cases on his hands.
All this means some cases are now being handled by different prosecutors, and this can cause some issues, Acosta said.
“In most instances, it will delay (the case) a few months because that new deputy needs to get up to speed with that case,” he said.
Acosta said most of the defense attorneys have understood the delays.
“Fortunately, for the most part, our local defense bar — while aggressive and hard working — I don’t feel they have taken advantage of that and pushed cases to go immediately knowing that maybe we aren’t prepared because a new deputy has stepped in,” he said. “They have been willing to allow cases to be continued once or twice.”
Acosta said he has hired a new deputy who is scheduled to start May 1.
Columbia County changes
Gabe Acosta’s gain in Walla Walla County has been Dale Slack’s loss in Columbia County.
Slack, Columbia County’s prosecuting attorney, already lost Cindy L. Horowitz, one of his two deputies, in August 2022. So, when King left to join Acosta, the move left Slack with no deputies.
Slack has been doing to the job solo since Jan. 1. This changed on Feb. 15, however, with the hiring of Kent Bigler to replace Horowitz. Bigler will handle District Court cases.
On March 1, Slack will be fully staffed when current Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jennine E. Christensen joins the office as Slack’s new chief deputy, handing felonies in Superior Court.
Slack said he wasn’t surprised about King’s departure.
“I found out pretty soon after the election (in November),” Slack said. “I kind of had a feeling because she and Gabe are really close. I knew it was a possibility. I was hoping it wouldn’t happen, but it did."
New staff
Slack said his new staff is a relief because he has been handling all District Court and Superior Court cases as well as his own duties — including his own slate of Superior Court felonies, administrative work, civil work for the county, providing legal advice to other county departments and other responsibilities.
Slack estimated that since Jan. 1, he has been working about 85 to 90 hours a week.
“I’ve been working as late as 4 in the morning,” he said.
On Feb. 15, Bigler’s first day, Slack said he could start to see light at the end of the tunnel.
Bigler briefly worked as a prosecutor in Walla Walla County District Court when the private firm he worked at was contracted by the city of College Place to do city attorney work.
Later, he started his own private practice where he did criminal defense in Walla Walla. Then, he spent 30 years working for the state of Washington in the Tri-Cities, representing children in child support hearings.
During part of that time, he began teaching at Walla Walla Community College and Walla Walla University.
“Then, I decided to make a career change, and I really wanted to go back to being a prosecutor,” Bigler said. “I heard though the pipeline that Dale had a prosecutor’s job open.”
Slack said he was thrilled to get someone with Bigler’s experience.
“I was astounded that the first person out of the gate to apply for the job was someone with his experience, education and skill level,” he said. “For a while it was kind of scary there because I wasn’t getting any applicants.”
Cases appearing in District Court include DUIs, assaults and other misdemeanors.
Slack said with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office increasing its staffing recently, the caseload for District Court has increased and is more than 100 cases a year.
Slack said he’s equally excited for Christensen's arrival.
“Again, I had not gotten any applicants, and then the very first one was someone local with a lot of felony experience,” Slack said. “I was like, ‘Boy, I fell into gold here.”
Slack said Christensen will continue to work a few of her cases in Walla Walla County to their conclusion.
This could include the retrial of Walla Walla firefighter Anthony Spada, whose child rape trial ended in a hung jury Feb. 7.
A hearing to schedule a second trial is on the Walla Walla Superior Court criminal docket Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Slack said he understood the need for Christensen to stay on that case.
“I would hate to be an attorney having to jump in in the middle of a case between trials,” he said.
Slack said the new hires will free him up to catch up on some other parts of his job. He said he’s been wanting to add some diversion programs to Columbia County, including a mental health diversion program.
“One thing I want to do is get a LEAD program going. The Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program,” Slack said. “It’s a kind of heavy division program that involves substance abuse treatment and referring people to services … That’s something I’ve really wanted to setup but haven’t had time to do.”
