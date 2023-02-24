The victim in the rape trial of Walla Walla resident Jacob N. Cox began testifying Friday, Feb. 24, giving jury members her version of details of how she was sexually assaulted at a June 2016 party.
The victim spoke in detail in Walla Walla County Superior Court about the party at her house, after which she said she went to sleep while intoxicated and then waking up with Cox whispering in her ear while he sexually assaulted her.
Cox is charged with second-degree rape.
He was previously convicted of the charge in 2019, but that conviction was dismissed by the Washington Court of Appeals, who ruled that Cox wasn't allowed to present certain arguments that he should have been allowed to make during his first trial.
The victim is the first witness to testify at the trial. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not identify victims in sexual assault cases.
She told the jury she met Cox in nursing school. They worked together briefly, but they still knew each other on Facebook and through shared social groups. However, she said they weren’t actively keeping up or communicating with each other before the party.
She said she called Cox and encouraged him to come to her party and to bring his fiancé.
The prosecution has not denied that the victim was drunk at the party.
She admitted to drinking before the party began. She said it was to loosen herself up and referred to it as "prefunking." She also said she had the party at her house because she knew she was going to get drunk.
The victim said she did not kiss the defendant at the party. She said she remembered standing in a circle with friends and having her arms around him. She does not remember being on his lap at any time.
As the party settled down, Cox told her that his fiancé was going to lie down on her bed because she was tired.
She said she remembers being helped to bed by her friend and that Cox’s fiancé was still on the bed at the time.
The victim said she thinks she fell asleep fast.
When asked what she remembered next, she said she remembered having a "sex dream" before waking up and realizing Cox was touching her.
She said she pushed him off and got up fast from the bed, pulling her dress on and then going into the living room to tell her friends what had happened.
She said when she woke up, the defendant’ s fiancé was still curled up in a ball, asleep.
At that point, she said, she still felt "very drunk" and had a hard time walking. She said she told her friends that she woke up with Cox touching her.
They asked whether she wanted to call police. She said no. One of her friends went into her bedroom and asked Cox and his fiancé to leave, and the victim went to bed.
The victim said her reason not to call the police was that she was still processing what had happened and she still considered Cox a friend.
She said she thinks she was still drunk but recovering when she woke up at 5 a.m.
Later, she went to a brunch with family members and afterward, she said she decided to tell her mother what had happened.
She then decided she still didn’t want to call the police but did want to address what happened and confront Cox.
“I needed him to know that he had done something wrong. And I needed to do what I could to make sure he didn’t do it to someone else," she said.
She texted Cox saying she was "extraordinarily angry" and that he had to make time to talk to her.
The victim read messages between her and Cox aloud in court.
In the messages, she said she wanted to talk to him and his fiancé about what happened. Cox replied he wanted to talk to the victim alone initially. When the victim insisted, Cox agreed.
The next day, Cox said that he and his fiancé felt they were roofied at the party and didn’t want to talk to her.
She said she then decided to go to the police and make a report.
To begin his cross examination, defense attorney William McCool asked the victim to use a marker and large pad of paper to draw floor plans of the house in which the alleged crime occurred.
McCool asked the victim whether she remembered making a Facebook post about the party the next day. She said she did not.
He then asked a series of questions regarding the amount of alcohol she and other guests drank.
McCool then asked the victim whether the defendant had ever said inappropriate things to her, or made her feel uncomfortable before the incident, to which she replied no.
The victim was on the stand for the entire day Friday. McCool has not finished questioning her when court broke for the day about 4:15 p.m. His cross-examination is expected to resume Monday morning.