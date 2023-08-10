The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has begun an investigation after the body of a woman was found at a residence on Highway 332 outside Milton-Freewater on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
The circumstances of the death are considered suspicious. No other information would be released because the investigation is ongoing as of Thursday, Aug. 10, Capt. Sterrin Ward said.
According to the news release, the office had previously received a call for a welfare check and a report of a missing person from the residence.
