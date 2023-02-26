Two 18-year-old men who were arrested on suspicion of an attempted armed robbery that caused three Walla Walla public schools to go into lockdown Friday, Feb. 17, have been formally charged.
Ivan Gonzalez Cazares and Antonio Corona, both of Walla Walla, have been charged with first-degree assault and first-degree attempted robbery.
First-degree assault is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison while first-degree attempted robbery is a Class B felony with punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Judge Brandon Johnson set bail for both suspects at $75,000 during their first appearances on Monday, Feb. 20, before formal charges were filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
The probable cause affidavit has revealed additional details about the incident. The attempted armed robbery was at Gonzalez Cazares’ stepfather’s house in the 400 block of Sprague Avenue, about half a mile from Garrison Middle School and a little more than a quarter mile from Lincoln High School.
The victim, Michael Ramirez, told police he was awaked about 8:30 a.m. by his stepson and Corona, who struck him in the chest and demanded money and keys to his truck.
The document also states that Corona was carrying a shotgun. Ramirez fled to the kitchen, armed himself with a frying pan and knife and chased the two out of the house.
Both suspects yelled at Ramirez through the locked door. Twice, Ramirez cracked open the door to tell them to leave. During both times when Ramirez did that, Corona allegedly fired the shotgun he was holding into the house. No one was hurt, but two spent shotgun shells were later located by police in the area.
The two fled to a vehicle driven by a third suspect, who is a minor. Ramirez reported the car to police as a red Buick.
Police later found the vehicle parked at Walla Walla High School, according to the affidavit.
Gonzalez Cazares was in the vehicle. He fled on foot and was arrested away from school grounds. Corona and the minor suspect were arrested at school, where they were participating in school activities.
Because of the robbery’s proximity to Garrison Middle School and Lincoln High School, those schools were briefly locked down until the suspects left the area.
Later, when the vehicle was located at Wa-Hi, that school was locked down briefly and the suspects were arrested.
A search warrant of the vehicle did not produce the shotgun; however, officers got a warrant to search the Corona's residence and removed a safe.
When they were able to gain access to the safe at the police department, they found a shotgun with ammunition that matched the two shells found at Ramirez’s residence.
As of Friday, Feb. 24, both suspects remained on the Walla Walla County Jail roster.
