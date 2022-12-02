A man and a woman each have been charged with a felony after allegedly breaking into a fenced area of an area business and attempting to steal catalytic converters from two service vans.
Christopher J. Martin, 38, and Alyssa J. Throw, 29, both have been charged with second-degree burglary after being arrested outside American Air Heating and Cooling Saturday, Nov. 26.
Second-degree burglary is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
According to court documents, police originally arrested both suspects on booking charges of first-degree burglary, a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
Possessing a deadly weapon during a burglary can push a burglary charge to first-degree status.
A switch blade was found on Martin, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit also indicates the knife was found in Martin’s pocket and does not suggest Martin used it in the incident.
Court documents don’t state that either suspect resisted or fought with officers.
When the Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed formal charges three days later, prosecutors opted for the lesser second-degree charges.
According to investigators, officers received a call from the business owner who was not on site but was watching Martin on his property via a security system.
When officers arrived, Throw was found in a vehicle shining headlights into the gated lot, according to court documents, and officers found Martin on the outside of the fenced lot, walking away. Martin acknowledged he had been on the other side of the gate, claiming he was searching the trash bin for “good stuff.”
Officers patted Martin down and found the knife.
After they interviewed both suspects, police believed Martin was attempting to steal converters off two Ford vans belonging to American Air Heating and Cooling, while Throw was acting as a lookout, according to the arrest report.
Both suspects have been released from jail pending trial. Martin is on house arrest. The suspects have been ordered not to have contact with each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.