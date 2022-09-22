A trooper with the Washington State Patrol was shot and seriously injured in Walla Walla around 5:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, according to law enforcement officials.
The incident reportedly occurred near the intersection of Myra Road and West Poplar Street.
A suspect has been arrested and the injured trooper has been hospitalized, though no further details about their identities or the trooper's condition was immediately available, said Trooper Sarah Clasen, a public information officer for the State Patrol.
The suspect reportedly rammed the trooper’s vehicle before shooting, Clasen said. It is not immediately clear what prompted the attack, though the suspect had been contacted earlier Thursday for an unrelated incident.
The trooper then drove to the hospital and is currently undergoing care at St. Mary’s, Clasen said. The suspect reportedly drove off but has since been detained by local law enforcement, she added.
Police continue to investigate, and the public has been asked to avoid the area of Poplar Street, Avery Street and state Route 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.