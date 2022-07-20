A Walla Walla man pleaded not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court this week to two charges of third-degree rape and other sex crimes.
Raul Aguilar Gaitan, 50, was arrested July 3. At Monday’s arraignment hearing, July 18, Judge M. Scott Wolfram set Aguilar Gaitan’s trial for Oct. 12 of this year.
Third-degree rape is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison. His other two charges are class B felonies with maximum penalties of 10 years in prison.
At his first court appearance on July 5, Aguilar Gaitan was denied release until he could meet with his attorney, Robin Olson, and provide a valid address. No-contact orders were also issued against Aguilar Gaitan for the victim and one other person connected to the case.
On July 8, after an address had been identified for Aguilar Gaitan, Wolfram set bail at $50,000. He did not allow for a reduced cash equivalent.
Aguilar Gaitan posted bond on July 11 and was released with conditions, including having to surrender any firearms he may own.