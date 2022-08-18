Trial has been set for a Walla Walla man accused of child sex crimes; meanwhile his wife, accused of rendering criminal assistance, will have a delayed arraignment after requesting a judge recuse himself.
Jesus C. Delarosa, 56, is scheduled for trial in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Sept. 27 in front of Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
Delarosa is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
Indecent liberties with forcible compulsion is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Delarosa's other charges are Class C felonies with maximum penalties of five years in prison.
He was arrested July 13 at the Gateway International Bridge, which crosses the U.S. border to Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.
He remains in custody at Walla Walla County Jail on $500,000 bail with no reduced cash equivalent offered.
Tamara L. Delarosa, 53, is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance, a Class B felony, and witness tampering, a Class C felony.
She was scheduled to have her arraignment on Aug. 15 but made a motion that Walla Walla Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram recuse himself.
In a letter to the court, Tamara Delarosa didn’t give a reason other than she felt Wolfram was prejudiced against her.
Wolfram granted the request, and Tamara Delarosa is now set to be arraigned on Aug. 22 in front of Judge Johnson.
According to court documents, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children between the ages of 11 and 17.
The abuse allegedly occurred in front of Tamara Delarosa, who is accused of helping her husband threaten harm against the children if they reported the abuse, according to the court document.
The alleged abuse occurred between 2004 and 2016.
Both defendants are represented by Walla Walla attorney William D. McCool.