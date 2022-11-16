Brandon O’Neel, the 37-year-old Walla Walla man accused of shooting Washington State Patrol Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. in the face Sept. 22, is set to stand trial Jan. 24.
O’Neel was originally scheduled to be tried Nov. 29, but he signed a speedy trial waiver Nov. 9 to allow it to be moved into next year, according to court documents.
A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Jan. 4.
O’Neel is charged with first-degree attempted premeditated murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, attempting to elude police, threatening to bomb with intent to alarm and harassment with threats to kill.
First-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault are Class A felonies with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Threatening to bomb is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
His other two charges, Class C felonies, carry maximum sentences of five years in prison.
O’Neel is accused of stopping his vehicle near Atkinson’s police vehicle on West Poplar Street, getting out and shooting the trooper multiple times in the hand and face, according to court documents.
Earlier in the day, Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies evicted O’Neel from his Walla Walla apartment.
According to court documents, an eviction summons application filed by the apartment’s property management company cited an alleged threat by O’Neel to “execute any cop or manager” who tried to evict him.
O’Neel wasn’t at the apartment, but during the eviction, officers saw a note on a wall with the word “BOMB” on it. A Washington State Patrol bomb squad was summoned, but no bomb was found.
At 4:49 p.m., the apartment manager told police that O’Neel had returned to the apartment then left after trying to enter.
Less than 20 minutes later, Atkinson was shot.
Atkinson returned home Oct. 2 from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.