Jury selection started Wednesday, July 6, in Walla Walla County Superior Court for trial of the man accused of killing College Place man Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson, 22, in 2019.
Christian W. Scott, 28, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of witness tampering.
Second-degree murder is a Class A felony that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Witness tampering is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Two other men, Joey C. Barnes, 30, and Quentin N. Hunter, 26, who were also charged with second-degree murder in connection with Wilkinson’s death originally, pleaded guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance in plea deals with the state.
Wilkinson was reported missing to the College Place Police Department on Dec. 28, 2019, and was found dead in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
According to court records, Hunter and Wilkinson fought near the Walla Walla River. Scott allegedly pulled out a gun while the fight was happening — which caused Wilkinson to run into the Walla Walla River — and Scott fired in Wilkinson’s direction, according to statements.
An autopsy showed Wilkinson died of multiple gunshot wounds.
