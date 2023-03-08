The trial of a Walla Walla man accused of tying up a man and robbing him in December 2021 began Tuesday, March 7, at Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Christopher M. Crump, 28, is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with a firearm, vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, unlawful firearm possession, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree theft and resisting arrest.
The first four of the listed charges are Class A felonies, which carry a maximum penalties of life in prison.
Jury selection began Tuesday morning, and the panel was selected by 2:30 p.m. the same day.
Crump is accused of aiming a gun at a man, tying him to a chair, placing a bag over his head and stealing his car, cellphone, cash and other items.
After the alleged robbery, the victim said he walked to a convenience store to call police. He identified Crump, according to court documents. Crump was arrested after reportedly attempting to flee from officers on foot.
The news release from the Walla Walla Police Department regarding Crump’s arrest said that during the foot pursuit, Crump allegedly threw several items, including a handgun. Officers retrieved a semi-automatic weapon that matched a description given by the alleged victim, the release said.
During his opening statement Tuesday, defense attorney Robin Olsen said the jury will discover much of the evidence comes from unreliable witnesses.
The case is being prosecuted by Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney Gabe Acosta.
Crump was on pre-trial release on other charges at the time that he is suspected of committing subsequent crimes.
He has now stood trial on those charges.
On March 25, 2022, Crump was found not guilty in Walla Walla County Superior Court of possession with intent to deliver both meth and heroin. He was found guilty of obstructing a law enforcement officer.
That trial started the day after another of his trials, in which he was convicted of stolen vehicle possession and criminal mischief for damaging his court-ordered ankle monitor when he was released from jail.
