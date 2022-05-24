Jury selection began Tuesday, May 24, in a Walla Walla County Superior Court case involving multiple counts of alleged child rape.
Walla Walla man Jerry K. Harris, 34, is charged with second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.
He was arrested in 2020 for investigation of abuse that reportedly began in 2013 with a 12-year-old victim. The teen reported the abuse to police in 2019 when she was 19 years old.
According to the arrest report, the victim told police she was in a sexual relationship with Harris for several years and became pregnant as a result multiple times. She tried ending the relationship more than once, according to the report.
The victim’s mother was allegedly told about the relationship when the child was about 14 years old, according to police reports.
Harris is represented by defense attorneys Rachel Cortez and Nicholas Holce.