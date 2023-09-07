What began as a traffic stop in College Place on Sunday, Sept. 3, ended in a warrant arrest and the recovery of fentanyl pills and a gun.
College Place police officers pulled a vehicle over at 10:38 p.m. because the vehicle did not have operating rear taillights, according to a CPPD news release.
When police discovered the driver, Miguel A. Reyes, 30, of Walla Walla, had an active warrant, they arrested him and confiscated his vehicle.
The warrant is for a Department of Corrections violation.
After obtaining a warrant to search the vehicle, police found 31 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. Police also recovered a firearm.
According to the Walla Walla County Jail roster, Reyes was still in custody as of Wednesday, Sept. 6.
As of Wednesday afternoon, an online database did not show any new charges against Reyes. The jail roster states he's being held on the warrant charge, and not a new charge.
If a suspect is in custody on another matter, the 72-hour deadline to file charges does not apply.
