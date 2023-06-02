A Touchet man who pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree child rape and one count of second-degree child molestation was sentenced Tuesday, May 30, to a Special Sex Offender Sentencing Alternative, or a SSOSA.

Dale Carlisle, 69, pleaded guilty to one charge in 2022, and the other this year, according to court documents.

A SSOSA means he must undergo mandatory treatment, which prosecutors, the defense attorney and judge all said is intense.

“This is not a slap on the wrist,” Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson said. “If anyone here thinks that’s what this is, you’re wrong. This is not a get-out-of-jail-free card.”

The SSOSA had the support of the prosecution.

When Johnson issued the sentence alternative, he said he did so reluctantly, and only at the advice of both sides.

Johnson also gave a sentence of 13 years and four months to life in prison, which he suspended. If Carlisle fails any of the requirements of the SSOSA deal, or he reoffends, he will have to serve that sentence.

Carlisle served 190 days in jail before being sentenced.

Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321.

