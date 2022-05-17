A Touchet man has been accused in Walla Walla County Superior Court of child rape.
Eduardo Saldana Villegas, 35, is charged with first-degree child rape, second-degree child rape, second-degree child molestation and unlawful imprisonment.
According to court documents, the child told police the abuse has been going on for years.
The child is under the age of 14 now, but the charge of first-degree child rape is for alleged abuse before the child turned 12.
First- and second-degree child rape are both Class A felonies for which the maximum penalty is life in prison.
Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and unlawful imprisonment is a Class C felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Saldana Villegas was arrested Thursday, May 12. He was in court Friday. Judge Brandon L. Johnson appointed Julie Karl, who was not present at the time, to defend Saldana Villegas.
He was officially charged by the Walla Walla County Prosecutor's Office later that day.
Bail was set at $50,000, with no reduced cash equivalent allowed. Johnson said the issue of a lower bail amount, or a cash equivalent, can be revisited after Karl meets with her client.
A protection order against Saldana Villegas has been issued, and if Saldana Villegas does post bail, he has been ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors.
As of Tuesday, May 17, at 12:30 p.m., Saldana Villegas was still listed on the Walla Walla County Jail roster.