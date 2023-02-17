Three public schools in Walla Walla were locked down briefly this morning because of police presence in the area.
At 8:46 a.m., Garrison Middle School and Lincoln High School were locked down for about 12 minutes.
Walla Walla Public Schools spokesperson Mark Higgins said police told school officials the schools could reopen a little before 9 a.m.
Later, Walla Walla High School locked down about 11:20 a.m. That lockdown, also because of nearby police activity, ended about 11:30 a.m.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Nick Loudermilk said the two lockdowns were connected to the same case, and that all three schools have been approved to reopen.
Loudermilk said more information would be released later today.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is available.
