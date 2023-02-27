Walla Walla Police Department vehicle
Buy Now

Walla Walla Police Department vehicle

 Walla Walla Union-Bulletin file

Walla Walla police arrested two Walla Walla men and a Milton-Freewater man suspected of robbing a man and holding him hostage on Friday, Feb. 24.

The three suspects are currently being held at Walla Walla County Jail — two in lieu of a $50,000 bond and the third in lieu of a $75,000 bond — according to the Walla Walla County Jail roster.

According to a Walla Walla Police Department news release, the victim was visiting a friend in the 1600 block of Evergreen Street when someone put something over his head. The victim said two suspects physically assaulted him and the third threatened him.

They demanded he give them his valuables.

At one point, the victim was able to flee through an open door and call police.

According to the news release, the men were arrested after a brief standoff with police.

Police said the motive of the crime is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Reporter

Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. He pursued a career in journalism in his 30s because he feels real, dependable news is important now more than ever. He aims to shine a light on both the good and bad that happens in the Valley. He is a big fan of all the EWU sports teams. Jeremy grew up in California but has lived in eastern Washington since 2001. When he’s not working, Jeremy loves spending time with his wife, Hanna, and their Goldendoodle, Nala. Follow Jeremy on Twitter @ub_jeremy.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment