Walla Walla police arrested two Walla Walla men and a Milton-Freewater man suspected of robbing a man and holding him hostage on Friday, Feb. 24.
The three suspects are currently being held at Walla Walla County Jail — two in lieu of a $50,000 bond and the third in lieu of a $75,000 bond — according to the Walla Walla County Jail roster.
According to a Walla Walla Police Department news release, the victim was visiting a friend in the 1600 block of Evergreen Street when someone put something over his head. The victim said two suspects physically assaulted him and the third threatened him.
They demanded he give them his valuables.
At one point, the victim was able to flee through an open door and call police.
According to the news release, the men were arrested after a brief standoff with police.
Police said the motive of the crime is unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.
