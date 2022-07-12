In the last car ride of his life, Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson rode with four other men from Walla Walla to Wallula, where he later died, likely from a gunshot wound, in December 2019.
One of the men in the car, 28-year-old Walla Wallan Christian W. Scott, is standing trial for the College Place man’s murder in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
The other three pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance.
Two of those men, Joey C. Barnes and Billy J. Sargent, testified against Scott last week. Now, the third, Quentin N. Hunter, has testified as well.
Scott, 28, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of witness tampering.
Other key testimony Monday and Tuesday was provided by medical examiner Sigmund Menchel and Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Detective James Greco.
While Hunter’s testimony matched Barnes’ and Sargent’s on the major points, it differed in some details. Barnes and Sargent also differed from each other on some points.
But all three witnesses agree Wilkinson, who was in a gang with Barnes and Hunter, had his gun taken from him in Milton-Freewater by someone from another gang.
They all agree that the five men in question drove to Wallula.
Hunter testified Monday, July 12, that the drive to Wallula was so they could “check” Wilkinson for losing his gun. He said the plan was for Hunter to beat up Wilkinson and leave him there to walk home.
He said Barnes decided on the location. Barnes was the “big homie” of the group, and the others had to obey him, Hunter said. Barnes had denied the allegations in his testimony.
Hunter said they told Wilkinson they were going to Tri-Cities to go to a club.
He said Scott was not a member of the gang, but that he knew Barnes. Sargent was not a member either but is Barnes’ cousin.
Once at Madame Dorion Memorial Park in Wallula, Hunter said, the fight started, and he wrestled with Wilkinson. Scott pulled out a gun and said he would shoot them both if they didn’t fight harder, Hunter said.
Hunter said Barnes said no, and that “no one is dying tonight.” Still, Wilkinson got worried and ran into the Walla Walla River. He said Scott followed and fired his gun.
Hunter’s version of the events at the park match Barnes’ almost exactly. They don’t conflict with Sargent’s either, who said he remained in the car and did not witness the fight.
Sargent just said he heard the gunshots.
However, the three men’s description of the car ride to Wallula don’t line up.
Barnes said that Sargent, whom all three agree was driving, chose the route and the destination. He said Hunter pulled a gun on Wilkinson for access to his phone on the way there.
He said there was yelling between the five men and a lot of tension.
Hunter and Sargent said that didn’t happen. Sargent said they listened to music the whole way, and no one pulled a gun on anyone.
Also testifying Monday was medical examiner Sigmund Menchel.
Menchel showed images of Wilkinson’s body and said the man died of two gunshot wounds. Drowning and meth use also contributed, said Menchel, who ruled the death a homicide.
Jason Wargin, Scott’s attorney, tried poking holes in this testimony, asking if the victim could have fallen on a sharp object, such as a piece of rebar.
Menchel stopped short of saying this was impossible but did say it was unlikely due to the shape of the wounds and that each had an entry and an exit wound.
“We can argue about this until the cows come home, but I’m sorry, I can’t consider rebar a real possibility,” Menchel said.
On Tuesday, Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales moved her focus to establishing the witness-tampering charges.
She called upon Greco, the Sheriff’s Office detective, who provided cell data and video evidence from the Walla Walla County Jail showing that Scott had called Barnes from the jail.
When court broke for lunch Tuesday, the jury was hearing about more cellphone evidence from FBI Special Agent Sean Kennedy.
The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.
Wilkinson was found dead of multiple gunshots in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
