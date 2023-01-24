A therapist testified Monday, Jan. 23, that the alleged victim in the child molestation trial of Walla Walla firefighter Anthony Spada had reported she was sexually abused.
Leesa Phaneuf-Reynolds, a Walla Walla social worker, testified during the second day of testimony in Spada's trail in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
After her 10th session with the victim, Phaneuf-Reynolds informed Child Protective Services that the victim reported that the defendant had forced her to watch sexually explicit scenes from R-rated movies and then later pornography.
During cross-examination, Phaneuf-Reynolds eventually told defense attorney William McCool that the victim never mentioned being physically sexually assaulted.
Earlier, before the victim reported any abuse to Phaneuf-Reynolds, the therapist submitted a report to CPS saying she knew of no abuse to report.
Though McCool said the report stated the victim said she wasn’t physically sexually abused, Phaneuf-Reynolds said that only meant the victim hadn’t reported any abuse at that time, not that she said no abuse had taken place.
Before Phaneuf-Reynolds took the stand, the trial’s first witness, a family member of the victim, who began her testimony Thursday, Jan. 19, finished testifying.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
The victim's family member testified for almost seven hours over two days.
McCool cross-examined her for about three hours Monday, often asking her questions she had answered multiple times before.
Spada, 47, is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Spada was initially placed on paid administrative leave after he was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who investigated the case.
He remains officially an employee of the city but is now being paid with accrued vacation money.
