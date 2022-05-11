Stephen A. Taylor’s nearly two-hour testimony in his own murder trial came down to one question.
“Did you intend to shoot your father?” his lawyer, Julie A. Carlson Straube, asked.
“Absolutely not,” Taylor responded.
All testimony and all evidence have been presented in Taylor’s jury trial that began last week in Walla Walla County Superior Court. The defense rested its case after Taylor testified Wednesday, May 11.
Taylor is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor and two counts of first-degree assault for alleged attacks on his brother, Patrick Taylor, and William Fullen, a man working on the home in the 900 block of Stadium Drive that Jan. 8, 2021.
Stephen Taylor offered his own version of events, from the stand, of that morning more than a year ago.
He said he did not plan on dropping by the house owned by his father on that day. He was in the process of moving out of the home, mainly because he didn’t want to live with his brother, Patrick Taylor, any more.
Their father did not live in the house, but was fixing it up and planning on selling it, according to earlier testimony by Fullen.
Stephen Taylor said his father told him in a conversation two days earlier that Patrick Taylor had moved back to the Portland area.
Still, Stephen Taylor said, he only decided to drop by the house after a friend he tried visiting in the area wasn’t home. He decided he might help his father work on the house.
He also said he was going to leave his handgun, a 1911-style pistol, in his gun safe there.
But when he arrived, he saw someone sleeping on the couch.
“My heart kind of sunk because I thought it could be my brother,” he said.
At this point, he didn’t want to stay and help anymore. He went upstairs to tell his father he was going to get a few things and leave. He said his father’s response surprised him.
“You’re going to grab more than that,” Gerald Taylor said, according to the defendant.
The statement sounded threatening. So he went downstairs to collect some of his things.
After putting some items from his safe in a closet, Stephen Taylor headed to the front door and tried to undo the deadbolt. He said his brother, on the couch, reacted by charging at him.
He thought he saw Patrick Taylor put what looked to be a knife in his back pocket.
After engaging in a fight with his brother for a bit, Stephen Taylor knocked him back a little with a kick and made another move for the door, he recounted.
However, Patrick Taylor came back fast, he said, and he was still worried the other man had a knife. It was then the defendant tripped over a chair he hadn’t noticed and lost his balance, he said. With his balance off and his brother coming at him, he pulled his handgun.
“I’m scared now,” Stephen Taylor said on the stand. “I don’t want to shoot anyone, but I’m not going to let myself get stabbed.”
He said his brother got so close to him that his head was almost touching the gun. Stephen Taylor then pushed Patrick Taylor with the gun all the way back across the room, injuring his nose, the defendant said.
After his brother fell down, Stephen Taylor said, he saw his father and Fullen talking at the top of the stairs. He said they moved down the stairs fast, as if they planned it out.
Fullen went around the room toward Stephen Taylor as he made his way to the door again, according to the defendant. While he was watching Fullen, he lost track of his father, he said.
When he turned, he saw his father charging at him, and he tried putting his hands up to brace himself for an attack. He flinched as he did this and squeezed the trigger, shooting his father, he told the jury.
He said the gunshot scared everyone, himself included. And he insisted he hadn’t wanted any of this to happen.
“I was stopped from getting out of the house, not once, not twice, but three times,” he said. “I thought I did everything I could to prevent a tragedy.”
Stephen Taylor said he never aimed his gun at Fullen, at least not internally and not right at him, which is part of the prosecutions claim leading to the second assault charge.
He said he also didn’t mean to shoot his brother in the hip, but that it happened when Patrick Taylor tried to take the gun from him after he shot their father.
All testimony in the trial is now finished. Earlier in the day, the prosecution rested its case, wrapping up a little more than three days of testimony
The prosecution’s case finished with Walla Walla Detective Christina Ruchert, who led the investigation. She tied all of her officers’ testimony together and testified about ammunition and a receipt for ammo found in Stephen Taylor’s truck. She also spoke about a container belonging to Stephen Taylor holding bullets of different sizes.
During cross examination, Ruchert confirmed to Carlson Straube that the only gun found in the house, or Stephen Taylor’s hotel room or his truck, was the 1911-style pistol involved in the shooting.
On Tuesday morning, Dr. Robert Johnston, a forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy of Gerald Taylor on Jan. 12, 2021, testified about several photos. A few minutes into his testimony, Carlson Straube objected to a few of the photos prosecutor Gabe Acosta wanted to introduce.
After a discussion of about 30 minutes with Judge Brandon L. Johnson without the jury present, one photo was excluded and another was cropped to more tightly show the area where he was shot and the rest of his upper body.
The pathologist explained each photo, detailing the entry wound on Gerald Taylor's left chest and an exit wound on the left side of his back.
Also testifying Tuesday morning was Loren McLean, who lives across the street from the house. She called 911 that morning.
She said she heard two gunshots and then saw Fullen leave the house followed by a man she didn't know but later learned was Patrick Taylor. She said she also saw Stephen Taylor with a gun.
Closing arguments in the trial are expected to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
