A jury has been selected, opening arguments have been made and testimony is underway in the child rape case against Walla Wallan Jerry K. Harris.
Harris, 34, is charged with second-degree rape of a child, third-degree rape of a child and second-degree child molestation.
Harris was arrested in 2020 and is accused of having a sexual relationship with a child, starting in 2013 when the alleged victim was 12 years old, according to Walla Walla County Superior Court documents.
Those documents also state Harris informed the mother of the alleged victim that he was dating her daughter when the alleged victim was 14, claiming that they were in love.
Opening arguments were made Wednesday, May 25, after all of Tuesday was taken up with jury selection.
In opening arguments, Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle M. Mulhern said that this is not a love tale.
“This is not a great romantic story. This is rape,” Mulhern said.
In her opening argument, defense attorney Rachel Cortez said the jury is going to hear a lot of accusations. But she asked jurors to put aside their emotions and listen to the details.
She said evidence will show that a romantic relationship between the two occurred after the alleged victim was a consenting adult.
Mulhern said that among the witnesses who will testify are the alleged victim, her mother and the detective who investigated the case.
Also, statements made by Harris to Walla Walla Police Detective Kathy Loney will be presented.
The parties were in court Monday, May 23, to address those statements. Judge Brandon L. Johnson ruled they could be included because Harris was read his rights before he made the statements. While his statements being used does not require or prevent Harris from testifying, it may put pressure on him to do so because Mulhern said the comments include Harris admitting to accusations made by the alleged victim.
During jury selection Tuesday, Mulhern asked perspective jurors their opinions on a child being able to consent to sex while defense attorney Nicolas Holce asked them their thoughts on reasonable doubt, the presumption of innocence and the role of a defense attorney.
The judge told the jury he expects the trial to finish before the end of the week.