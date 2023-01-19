Testimony began Thursday, Jan. 19, in the child molestation trial of Anthony Spada, a Walla Walla firefighter.
After 2½ days of jury selection in Walla Walla County Superior Court, opening statements occurred after the lunch hour, followed by the state calling its first witness.
Spada, 47, is charged with first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
First-degree child molestation is a Class A felony with a maximum sentence of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.
In opening statements, prosecutors stated that evidence will show Spada inappropriately touched a 14-year-old minor and showed pornographic content to the juvenile.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims nor any trial details that might identify the victim.
The defense’s argument is the alleged victim is lying. A motive for lying was previewed to the jury during opening statements.
The first witness called by the state was a relative of the alleged victim. She described the relationship between the defendant and the victim as one that could include abuse.
Before testimony began, a heated exchange occurred between the prosecution and the defense.
During jury selection, which lasted all day Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, as well as Thursday morning, the state asked the judge to remove a prospective juror from consideration, arguing that defense counsel had inappropriate communication with a family member of that juror.
Defense attorney William D. McCool took exception to the claim he did anything wrong but did not argue against the juror being dismissed.
He said the juror was the wife of a good friend and he was just talking to her husband.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson dismissed the juror. Testimony is expected to continue Monday, Jan. 23.
Spada was arrested March 23, 2022, by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies, who investigated the case at the request of the Walla Walla Police Department.