Three Kennewick teens accused of murder in Walla Walla County could soon learn whether they will be charged as adults.
Eros E. Patterson, Joel Poblano and Kenny S. Sanchez-Garcia, all of Kennewick, are accused of stabbing 24-year-old Miguel Perez Barragan, of Walla Walla, to death in 2022.
At the time of the death, which law enforcement thinks occurred in late June 2022, Poblano was 13, while Patterson and Sanchez-Garcia were both 15.
In December, then Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Morales said in court that she expected to request hearings to consider transferring all three teens to adult court.
Morales left the prosecutor’s office in January 2023, when newly elected Prosecutor Gabe Acosta did not renew her contract.
The cases — now in the hands of new Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney April King — have had some delays since then.
Decline hearings — hearings in which the juvenile court considers whether to "decline" jurisdiction — and fact-finding hearings have been scheduled for the three defendants.
According to an online Washington court database, Patterson has an upcoming decline hearing on Friday, Sept. 15, and a fact-finding hearing on Friday, Oct. 6.
Sanchez-Garcia has a fact-finding hearing on Friday, Sept. 29, and a decline hearing on Oct. 6.
And Poblano has a fact-finding hearing scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 28.
All three teens are charged with first-degree murder, currently as minors. The maximum penalty is detainment until age 21. However, if they are charged as adults, the maximum penalty is life in prison.
Barragan’s body was found by Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office deputies on July 5, 2022, on Kibler Road near U.S. 12, northeast of Walla Walla, according to court documents.
The body was in “an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to court documents, and had been stabbed nine times in the chest and multiple times in his hands and leg.
A person who knows one of the teens told Kennewick Police that he saw a video of the person he knew killing someone in Walla Walla County.
Police think the three teens killed Barragan about a week before his body was found.
The teens were involved in a crash in a vehicle connected to the victim early in the morning of June 29, 2022.
They told officers they hit an animal, which caused them to leave the roadway. A knife was found on Sanchez-Garcia, according to the arrest report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.