The 17-year-old girl who was driving when her 14-year-old passenger was killed in a crash Saturday has been charged in juvenile court with vehicular homicide.
Fourteen-year-old Walla Walla High School freshman Zaley Blocklinger died when the car she was riding in left a road east of Walla Walla and rolled over.
The driver was in court Wednesday seeking pre-trial release from juvenile detention. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin usually does not identify juveniles charged with crimes.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram ordered the driver be placed on house arrest and electronic home monitoring. Conditions of release include no driving. She is allowed to leave home for school and medical-related reasons.
The collision occurred early Saturday morning near Foster and Reser roads, east of Walla Walla.
According to court documents, the driver called 911 to report the crash and that Blocklinger was trapped under the car, a 2002 BMW 325.
Blocklinger, who was thrown from the car and pinned beneath it, died before law enforcement arrived, according to court documents.
Police reported they found cans of alcohol in the vehicle.
The driver was taken to Providence Saint Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla for treatment. While she was there, police obtained a warrant for a sample of her blood, which was collected, according to court documents.
Officers concluded the cause of the collision appeared to be excessive speeds and “missing a corner,” according to court documents.
Vehicular homicide is a Class A felony, but because the driver is a minor, the maximum penalty is confinement until the age of 21.
