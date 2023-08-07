Milton-Freewater police have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of stabbing a man in the 500 block of Northeast Ninth Court on Saturday, Aug. 5, according to a Milton-Freewater Police Department press release.
Police identified the victim as Brian Jenkins but provided no additional information. He was found with multiple stab wounds to his stomach, according to a news release.
Jenkins was taken first to Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla, and then to a hospital in the Tri-Cities for further evaluation.
The suspect was detained under the booking charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and first-degree burglary.
Citing the suspect’s age, the police did not provide his name.
