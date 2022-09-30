A suspicious package was discovered in front of the Walla Walla Police Department at around 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to a release from spokesperson Gunner Fulmer.
The office is closed to the public while the Richland Police Department Bomb Squad completes an investigation.
WWPD officials are asking people to stay away from the department at this time. Anyone needing non-emergency police assistance can call 509-527-4434. For emergencies, call 911.
