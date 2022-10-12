A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Chelan County was arrested Tuesday in Walla Walla.
Javier Valdez, 27, was arrested in the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla, according to a news release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Ninth Avenue was closed from Rose Steet to Pine Street at around 5 p.m. and law enforcement officers from several agencies responded.
Valdez, who has extensive criminal conviction history in Washington, was held at the Walla Walla County Jail.
Aggravated first-degree murder and first-degree burglary charges were filed against Valdez in Chelan County on Oct. 5 in connection to a Aug. 12 incident in Wenatchee, according to an online court database.
According to court documents, Valdez and another man, Markheil Leon Ford, 19, are accused of killing 18-year-old Yair Flores in a gang-related shooting.
In 2019, Valdez was accused of participating in a gang-related drive-by-shooting in Kennewick that did not injure anyone, according to past U-B reporting.
According to an online court database, Valdez was originally charged with first-degree firearm possession and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the 2019 Kennewick incident, but later had the assault charge dismissed when he pleaded guilty to the firearm possession charge.
He was convicted on drug-related charges in 2015 and on firearm-related charges in 2014 in Walla Walla County, according to the database.
The Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, the Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshals Service made the arrest.
The Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force is a multi-agency made up of officers from the Walla Walla and College Place police departments, the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol.
The Wenatchee World contributed reporting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.