A suspect in a shooting at the Walla Walla Circle K convenience store in the 300 block of North Second Street on Saturday, April 8, has surrendered to authorities.
Yahir Melgoza-Ochoa, 19, of Walla Walla, reported voluntarily to the Walla Walla County Jail on Friday, April 14.
The Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed formal charges Monday, April 17, of attempted second-degree murder, drive-by shooting, minor in possession of a pistol and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.
Melgoza-Ochoa was in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Monday where his bail was set at $250,000.
According to police, the victim — a 20-year-old Walla Walla man — was rushed to Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Hospital staff members have not released any details about his condition, but Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk confirmed Monday that the victim is still recovering.
The police department received a call just after 1:30 a.m. April 8 from someone at the Circle K at 315 N. 2nd Ave., according to a news release. The caller reported someone had just been shot, and the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.
According to the release, the initial investigation indicates the victim and the suspect arrived at Circle K about the same time in separate vehicles.
A verbal altercation followed between multiple people, followed by a physical altercation between the victim and another man from the other vehicle.
During that altercation, the suspect allegedly brandished a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim, striking him at least once.
