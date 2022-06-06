One victim in the Thursday, June 2, armed robbery in Walla Walla that put nearby Green Park Elementary School on high alert is the defendant in a local 2021 shooting case.
Francisco A. Ferrusca, 20, is one of the people living at the house that police say was robbed Friday by three wanted people who escaped after the alleged crime.
Ferrusca was not at home doing the robbery, but his girlfriend suffered injuries as a result of the attack, according to police, and was taken to Providence St. Mary Medical Center.
Police said they believe the robbery was a targeted attack.
Francisco Ferrusca and his brother, Miguel A. Ferrusca, 22, were arrested in 2021 for allegedly shooting Ernesto Moreno Madrigal, 26, in the leg and shooting Julian D. Saldana, 20, multiple times in a confrontation in the 200 block of Tausick Way.
Both brothers face two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
The brothers, who are on pre-trial release but have curfews and ankle monitors, were in Walla Walla County Superior Court on Friday asking for extended curfews for a few upcoming events, including to see their other brother graduate high school.
They also wanted permission to go to the Tri-Cities for an upcoming dog show.
These requests were granted by Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
Prosecutors objected and, instead, asked that Francisco Ferrusca be placed on full house arrest after Thursday’s robbery because, as Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Jennine Christensen said, he was not cooperative with police after the alleged robbery.
Christensen also suggested the two brother could be selling drugs at Walla Walla High School while out on release.
“I feel like they are making a mockery of this court,” she said.
Defense attorney Rachel Cortez, who represents Francisco Ferrusca, took exception to that comment and to having the reported robbery held against her client, who was a victim in that crime.
She said police and prosecutors treated Francisco Ferrusca and his girlfriend like suspects rather than victims and said things like this could prevent people facing charges from reaching out for help should they become victims of crimes themselves.
“This is why people don’t trust the police or the prosecutor’s office,” she said.
In making his ruling, Johnson said, “The court is not going to punish someone for being the victim of a crime.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.