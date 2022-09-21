A suspect arrested earlier this week in connection to the death of a Walla Walla man has been charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, is accused of striking 56-year-old Edward Torres Aguilar in the face before stabbing him to death Monday, Sept. 19, in Walla Walla, according to a probable cause affidavit.
First-degree murder is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison.
Officers responded Monday to the 400 block of South First Avenue after a report of an unconscious man not breathing.
When they arrived, they found Torres Aguilar dead with apparent stab wounds to his upper torso. He also had facial injuries.
The probable cause affidavit shows that police contacted Delgado after witnesses at the scene said Torres Aguilar was seen alive with Delgado at about 4 p.m. the day before the alleged murder.
Witnesses also said Delgado was often seen at Torres Aguilar’s home.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Delgado had an injured hand that police believe would be consistent with someone who struck someone in the face.
Delgado had his first appearance in Walla Walla County Superior Court Tuesday, Sept. 20 in front of Robin Olsen, a public defender who was serving as judge pro tem.
Walla Walla attorney Rachel Cortez was appointed to represent Delgado .
Olsen set Delgado’s bail at $1 million at the state’s request, for now. However, Olsen said Cortez, who had just been appointed, could revisit the issue later after meeting with her client.
