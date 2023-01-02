A 28-year-old man was arrested in Milton-Freewater on Thursday, Dec. 29, on suspicion of interfering with police officers' attempts to arrest another person.
Jaime Torres-Flores was arrested on charges of assaulting an officer and interfering with police, according to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The other suspect escaped arrest because of Torres-Flores' interference, Boedigheimer said.
Officers were attempting to make an arrest about 3 p.m. when Torres-Flores physically intervened and struck an officer, Boedigheimer said.
According to court documents, Torres-Flores was arraigned Friday, Dec. 30, at Oregon Circuit Court in Pendleton on formal charges of assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the fourth degree, harassment and interfering with a peace officer.
Assaulting a public safety officer is a Class C felony. Torres-Flores’ other charges are misdemeanors. Circuit Court Judge Chris R. Brauer set bail at $62,500, according to documents.
According to the Umatilla County Jail roster, Torres-Flores was still in custody as of 4 p.m. Jan. 2.
