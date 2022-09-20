Police have identified the man arrested in Walla Walla Monday, Sept. 19, in connection with the death of another man, and he has had his first court appearance at Walla Walla County Superior Court.
David Delgado, 46, of Kennewick, was arrested under investigation of first-degree murder.
The WWPD hasn’t released the names of the victim pending the notification of his family.
The victim and suspect knew each other, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
While Delgado was arrested on probable cause for first-degree murder, he has not been charged as of the publication of this story.
Formal charges must be filed by the County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office within 72 hours of Delgado’s arrest. Charges from the prosecutor’s office often won’t match the arrest charges.
Delgado had his first appearance in court Tuesday, Sept. 20. Walla Walla attorney Rachel Cortez was appointed to represent him.
Robin Olsen, a public defender, served as judge pro tem, sitting in for Judge Brandon L. Johnson.
Olsen set Delgado's bail at $1 million at the state's request, for now.
Cortez, who had just been appointed moments before, asked to be allowed to make her bail arguments after meeting with her client, to which Olsen agreed.
Officers were dispatched Monday to the 400 block of South First Avenue after a report of a man not breathing. The man died before officers arrived.
Police became suspicious when they found the man appeared to have been recently assaulted, a WWPD release stated.
Detectives from the department’s Major Crimes Unit are investigating.