A 26-year-old Walla Walla man was arrested after allegedly firing a gun in the direction of another man Friday, March 31, according to a press release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
WWPD 911 dispatchers received multiple calls reporting gunshots near the Walla Walla Senior Center in the 700 block of Sprague Street at 5:06 p.m.
As officers responded, the suspect fled on foot to the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, where he was arrested “without incident,” according to the release.
According to police, the suspect had a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was arrested under investigation of first-degree assault, first degree unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed pistol without a permit.
Police said this was an isolated incident and that there is “no danger to the public.”
