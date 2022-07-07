Stephen A. Taylor has been sentenced to five years and three months in prison for shooting and killing his father, 72-year-old Walla Wallan Gerald W. Taylor.
The Walla Walla man was convicted of second-degree manslaughter on May 13 by a jury in Walla Walla County Superior Court. He was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 8, 2021, death.
The sentence, handed down by Judge Brandon L. Johnson, includes credit for 539 days served and credited 160 days for good behavior while being held at the Walla Walla County Jail pending trial. Upon release, Stephen Taylor will spend 18 months in community custody.
Taylor was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father and two counts of first-degree assault for
Steven Taylor was acquitted of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault for alleged attacks on his brother, Patrick Taylor — wounded by gunshot — and William Fullen, a local man working on the home in the 900 block of Stadium Drive on the day of Gerald Taylor's death.
While the defense did not dispute that Stephen Taylor fired the gun that killed his father, the state and defense presented different versions of events.
The prosecutor alleged he had intentionally killed the older man, while his defense attorney said the shooting was a result of self-defense.
Gerald Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor for many years at Walla Walla High School. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
