The murder trial of Stephen A. Taylor entered its third day Monday, May 9, with the defendant’s brother and an alleged victim, Patrick Taylor, on the stand in Walla Walla County Superior Court.
Stephen Taylor, 48, of Walla Walla, is charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, 72-year-old Gerald W. Taylor, and two charges of assault against his brother and another man, William Fullen, in January 2021.
Gerald Taylor was a U.S. Army veteran and a Junior ROTC instructor for many years at Walla Walla High School. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Patrick Taylor began his testimony Friday but was put on hold so two witnesses from the Spokane area could testify before leaving town. He continued his side of the story on Monday afternoon.
Patrick Taylor’s recount of Jan. 8, 2021 — the day in question — mostly matched that of Fullen's, who testified Friday, and supports the prosecution’s claim that it was Stephen Taylor, and not Patrick Taylor, who initiated the conflict that day.
Patrick Taylor said he had been living for a while at the home owned by his father at 911 Stadium Drive. He said he recently moved to Walla Walla to get substance-abuse help.
He told the jury he had been drinking the night before the shootings that killed his father and sent him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hip, but he had not been drinking that morning.
He was sleeping on the couch when he awoke to hear Stephen Taylor arrive, sometime around 11 a.m. His brother went right upstairs to speak with their father, who was there with Fullen. The elder Taylor and Fullen were working on the house.
Patrick Taylor didn’t hear the conversation, but he said he approached his brother while he was getting some things out of a safe in a closet.
He wanted to try and work out some conflict between the two of them, and he told his brother, "Let's work this out."
At this suggestion, he said, Stephen Taylor told him to “shut (his) mouth.”
Patrick Taylor said Stephen Taylor then attacked, striking him with his gun. He said at the time he thought he had been punched, but later realized he had been struck with the gun.
Patrick Taylor said when Fullen came downstairs, Stephen Taylor pointed the gun at him. Then when Gerald Taylor came downstairs, Stephen Taylor aimed the gun at him and fired, Patrick Taylor said.
Patrick Taylor said he went and held his father as he died.
“I heard him take his last breath,” he said.
When Patrick Taylor realized Stephen Taylor was still armed, a fight between the two began and he was shot in the hip, he said.
This was as far as he got Friday. On Monday, Patrick Taylor was asked by Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabe Acosta about a knife that he had. However, defense attorney Julie A. Carlson Straube objected.
Outside the presence of the jury, Carlson Straube voiced concern that Acosta was trying to introduce prior times that Stephen Taylor had harassed Patrick Taylor, and said Judge Brandon L. Johnson has had already ruled that these past acts were not to come in to evidence.
After instructing Acosta not to introduce those incidents, and instructing Patrick Taylor not to mention them on the stand, Johnson brought the jury back in.
During her cross examination of Patrick Taylor, Carlson Straube challenged his version of events.
“Isn’t it true you got off the couch with anger at your brother?” Carlson Straube asked.
Patrick Taylor said no.
“Isn’t it true you pushed your brother while he was trying to get important documents from his safe?"
Again, Patrick Taylor denied this.
“Isn’t it true he told you to stop?” Carlson Straube asked.
“No ma’am,” replied Patrick Taylor.
“And isn’t it true that only after you pushed him three times ... that he pulled out his gun?” she asked.
Patrick Taylor replied, “No.”
After the brother left the stand, Daniel Leeper, the general manager of the Best Western Plus Walla Walla, testified.
Leeper said Stephen Taylor had been staying at the Best Western. He said he saw the defendant on the morning of the shooting. He said Stephen Taylor told him he had to chase away “a brother or brother-in-law" from the hotel parking lot the night before.
On cross examination, Leeper said Stephen Taylor was always respectful and appropriate as a guest at the hotel. He said the man was concerned about his privacy and said his family had been stalking him.
He also asked that hotel staff not confirm to anyone whether he was staying there. Leeper added that this wasn’t an unusual request for a guest to make.
After Leeper, Walla Walla Police Officer Eric Eastman testified. Eastman was the first officer on the scene of the shootings because he was already in the area.
He said he saw Fullen and Patrick Taylor outside the home. He said Patrick Taylor told him he had been shot by his brother.
When Eastman found Stephen Taylor, the man was holding the pistol by the barrel, aiming it down. He repeated his order to drop the weapon a few times before the man complied and surrendered himself, the officer told the jury.
During cross examination, Carlson Straube focused on this and asked Eastman to confirm that her client never aimed the gun at him or any other officer, to which Eastman agreed.
The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m.
