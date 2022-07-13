The state has rested its case in Christian Scott’s trial for the murder of College Place man Arcane “AJ” Wilkinson in December 2019.
Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Morales announced her case was complete shortly before the court broke for lunch Wednesday, July 13.
Scott, 28, faces charges of second-degree murder, first-degree assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of witness tampering.
Before resting, Morales spent Wednesday morning arguing for the witness-tampering charges, playing several tapes of Scott, and others jailed with him, having phone discussions about the case with potential witnesses.
Much of the state’s murder case rests on the testimony of three men who originally were also charged with second-degree murder in connection to Wilkinson’s death.
Joey C. Barnes, Quentin N. Hunter and Billy J. Sargent all had their murder charges dropped in exchange for pleading guilty to rendering criminal assistance and for testifying against Scott.
While certain details of their stories differed — mainly on events happening before the incident — the three were all consistent on what happened in the final moments of Wilkinson's life.
According to the three men, Wilkinson, who was in a gang with Barnes and Hunter, had his gun taken from him in Milton-Freewater by someone from another gang. The five men went to Wallula so they could “check” Wilkinson for losing his gun.
Hunter and Barnes said Wilkinson was made to fight Hunter. They said Scott was unhappy with the lack of intensity of the fight and pulled his gun out and said he wanted to shoot them both.
They said Wilkinson ran and Scott chased him, firing his gun as Wilkinson ran into the river.
Sargent did not say he saw the fight or the shooting. He said he remained in the car but heard the shots.
Morales presented cellphone data showing where the group of men were and when, but the actual events of what happened at the park rest on the testimony of the three witnesses.
Defense opening
Now, defense attorney Jason Wargin will try and poke holes in that story.
Wargin did not present an opening argument at the beginning of the trial, instead saving it for after the state rested.
In his opening statement Wednesday morning, he suggested the defense would argue that it was Hunter who shot Wilkinson, not his client. He said his client, who was not part of the same gang as the others, was just along for the ride.
When the party made it to Wallula, Sargent and Hunter pulled guns on Wilkinson, and Wilkinson was shot, Wargin said. He said he will call a witness who will say Hunter bragged about it.
Wargin is making this argument despite suggesting two days earlier during his cross examination of medical examiner Sigmund Menchel that Wilkinson may not have been shot at all and instead fell on two pieces of rebar.
Wilkinson was found dead of multiple gunshots in the Walla Walla River on Jan. 29, 2020. Scott was arrested in December 2020.
