Three inmates at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla — the state’s largest maximum-security prison — died of suicide this month, all within a six-day timeframe.
The three suicides doubled the total number of suicides this year in Washington prisons to six. And by comparison, the state had only two prison suicides in 2022.
“We can confirm that there have been three recent suicides, at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla,” said Rachel Ericson, deputy communications manager for the state Department of Corrections, noting that the deaths all occurring within a week of each other is not normal.
“This many incidents in such a short period of time is extremely rare, and we are thoroughly investigating each one,” she said. “We have comprehensive suicide prevention plans in place at all DOC facilities, but unfortunately not all attempts can be prevented.”
Ericson said she could not release details about how the deaths occurred or the names of the three men who died.
“This is protected health information and not releasable,” Ericson said.
However, she confirmed the deaths occurred on June 10, 11 and 15.
Caitlin Robertson, the director of the Washington Office of the Corrections Ombuds said her office is aware of the deaths.
The Corrections Ombuds office is a governor-appointed office that serves as a watchdog for the state’s prisons. It investigates complaints against the prisons and all "unexpected fatalities" at the prisons.
Robertson said her office "is actively monitoring the DOC’s response to the three recent suicides that happened at WSP. These three deaths will be investigated by the DOC through its Critical Incident Review process and the suicides will also receive an Unexpected Fatality Review by representatives of the Department of Health, the Health Care Authority, the Office of the Corrections Ombuds and the Department of Corrections.”
Robertson she expects a root cause analysis will be included as part of the Unexpected Fatality Review, or UFR.
“Those outcomes will be made public when the UFR reports are published,” she said.
In recent days, two inmates reached out to the Union-Bulletin and said a prison staff shortage has made it difficult for inmates to access mental health counseling. One inmate also said problems with the prison communication system has added to the problem.
Ericson denies both of these claims.
“We can confirm that the units where these suicides took place at WSP were staffed to their required staffing level,” she said. “To our knowledge, there were no communication breakdowns that would have disrupted access to (mental health) services or other health services in the facility.”
