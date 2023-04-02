Anthony Spada, a Walla Walla firefighter accused of child rape, has hired a new attorney for his retrial.
Spada will be defended by Tukwila-based attorney Emily M. Gause after a mistrial in February. One of Gause’s first acts was to delay the retrial until Oct. 17.
Spada, 47, is charged with second-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, second-degree child molestation and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
He is accused of inappropriately touching a 14-year-old minor and showing pornographic content to the juvenile.
The state argued in the first trial that abuse started when the victim was 10 years old.
The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin does not publish the identity of alleged sexual assault victims.
Spada's first trial ended in a mistrial Feb. 7 after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.
He was represented by Walla Walla attorney William McCool.
After the first trial, a juror told the Union-Bulletin that most of the jury wanted to convict Spada.
The juror said the last formal vote was 10-2 in favor of conviction. And after further deliberation, one of the holdouts was willing to change their vote.
A mistrial was declared after the jury deliberated for more than 20 hours over several days.
Court rules state that the retrial must begin within 90 days of the mistrial, unless the defendant signs a speedy trial waiver.
At a scheduling hearing on Feb. 21, McCool said his client would not be signing such a waiver at that time, and the second trial was set for April 18.
However, according to court documents, Gause took over for McCool on March 27. On March 29 Spada signed a speedy trial waiver and the trial was moved to October.
Gause specializes in criminal defense and has had her own practice in King County since 2014.
Spada has been on pre-trial release with no bail since the day after he was arrested March 23, 2022.
He was placed on paid administrative leave from the Walla Walla Fire Department after he was arrested.
Later that year, the Washington State Department of Health suspended Spada's paramedic license, Walla Walla city spokesperson Brenden Koch said, making him ineligible for paid leave.
After that, he began using accrued paid time off.
Koch did not say when Spada’s accrued leave would run out, but he did confirm that Spada will officially remain an employee of the city pending the results of the criminal proceedings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.