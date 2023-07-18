Availability problems for prosecution witnesses have forced the six-felony trial for Dayton resident Skylar Glasby to be rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28.
Glasby’s trial was scheduled to start Tuesday, July 25.
Glasby, 34, is charged with residential burglary, harassment with threats to kill, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
Nicholas Holce, Glasby’s attorney, said Glasby signed a speedy trial waiver to allow the trial to be pushed back.
In the meantime, Holce said, Glasby will be granted furlough for treatment.
Glasby was completing the non-detained portion of a Drug Offender Sentence Alternative, or DOSA sentence, at the time of his latest alleged offense on April 6 this year.
According to court documents, Glasby is accused of entering a woman’s home and telling her he was on mushrooms.
The victim said Glasby offered her mushrooms and she declined. Then, he asked to use her vehicle. She said that when she refused, Glasby became angry and threatened to kill her while holding an open pocketknife.
Although Glasby left, the victim said he came back, so she got a gun and eventually fired it at Glasby.
Glasby drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. He was later released some time before being arrested on April 12.
No charges have been filed against the woman who shot Glasby.
