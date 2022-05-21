Sentencing for Dayton man Skylar Glasby — who pleaded guilty in Walla Walla Superior Court to meth possession with intent to deliver and two other felonies last month — has been delayed until May 31.
The hearing, originally set for May 16, was delayed because a pre-sentencing investigation has not been completed.
Among things to be determined in the investigation is Glasby’s eligibility to participate in a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative program, which would allow him to serve a shorter sentence in return for completing a chemical-dependency treatment program.
Glasby was also in court last week requesting a furlough from jail while awaiting sentencing to visit a sick relative. This was denied, due in part to Glasby’s presence being needed for the pre-sentencing investigation.
Walla Walla County prosecutor Gabe Acosta also argued that Glasby was arrested for new crimes when he was on pre-trial release previously and that a post-conviction furlough would not be appropriate.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson told Nick Holce, Glasby's lawyer, that he could make the request again after the pre-sentencing investigation is complete. However, he clarified that he wasn't promising a different outcome.
Glasby was arrested for investigation of drug crimes March 26, 2021. While on pre-trial release for these charges, he was accused of involvement in a drive-by shooting Dec. 28, 2021, though this charge was later dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to other charges.
Glasby’s interaction with local law enforcement has been extensive over the last decade. He was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and assault in 2016 in Umatilla County, but that case was overturned in a 2019 appeal and was later dismissed because a key witness could not be located.
He was found guilty of leading deputies from Columbia and Walla Walla counties on a high-speed pursuit in 2014 and forging $20 bills in 2012.
In August 2020, Glasby was arrested in Waitsburg by the regional SWAT team for alleged domestic violence, but those charges were dropped after the victim wrote a letter to the court saying she wouldn’t be able to testify to the charges.
