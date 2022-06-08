A Dayton man convicted in Walla Walla County Superior Court of possessing meth with intent to deliver, trying to elude police and possession of stolen goods will receive a sentencing alternative rather than extended prison time.
Skylar I. Glasby, 33, had his more serious charges, including including assault and drive-by-shooting, dismissed when he pleaded guilty recently.
He was given a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative on Friday, June 3, as a result of his guilty plea to the drug possession, attempting to elude law enforcement and second-degree stolen property possession.
DOSA sentences were created in Washington in 1995 and allow incarcerated offenders with substance abuse problems to receive a reduced prison sentence in exchange for completing a drug treatment program.
In Glasby’s case, the standard range for his crimes and someone with his record is 20 months to five years in prison.
Glasby will still spend 20 months locked up while he is undergoing treatment. Then, 20 more months of supervised treatment outside of lockup, followed by 12 months of Department of Corrections supervision.
Judge Brandon L. Johnson chose the sentence Friday even after an investigation by the Department of Corrections stated Glasby wasn't a good fit for the program. Johnson was disappointed the investigation did not include an interview with Glasby himself.
Glasby’s attorney, Nicholas Holce, objected to the DOC report citing charges that ended up being dismissed against Glasby as reason for him not qualifying for the DOSA sentence.
Walla Walla County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Gabe Acosta argued against Glasby receiving the DOSA sentence, saying the amount of drugs Glasby had on him was too high for him to qualify.
However, Holce argued amounts were not listed anywhere in the document of the charge for which he pleaded guilty, nor were they mentioned in Glasby’s statement of fact in admitting to the crime.
Therefore, he argued, the amount of drugs on his possession remains unproven.
Johnson’s decision also came after he heard from Glasby himself, who told the judge that this is the first time he has had a chance to — and has wanted to — get treatment.
Glasby said one of the reasons he pleaded guilty was so that he could take part in DOSA and get help.
The judge said he thought this treatment program was in Glasby's best interest and that of the public. He also asked Glasby to “prove (him) right.”
“I will, your honor,” Glasby said. “The next time you see me, you will know you made the right decision.”
