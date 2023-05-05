Skylar Glasby, of Dayton, pleaded not guilty to six felony charges in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection to an incident in which he was shot while allegedly attempting to burglarize a Walla Walla resident.
Meanwhile, as a result of the new charges, he’s facing a DOSA sentence violation hearing connected to a past conviction.
In 2022, Glasby was sentenced to 20 months in jail as part of a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, or DOSA sentence, after pleading guilty to possessing meth with intent to deliver and possession of stolen goods.
The DOSA sentence was to include 40 months of treatment — 20 months while jailed and 20 more months after his release.
However, because of credits, he did not receive the entire 20 months of in-custody treatment.
Court documents show that on June 6, 2022, Glasby was issued credit of 48 days for good behavior and 162 days for time served.
Then in August, in a correction by the court, he was issued 26 additional days for time served.
Altogether, he received 236 days — almost eight months — of credit.
Glasby was in court Monday, May 1, for a DOSA violation hearing. However, he was assigned a new attorney — John L. Hartzell III — and the hearing was rescheduled to Monday, June 12.
Previously, at his Monday, April 24, arraignment on his new charges, he pleaded not guilty and moved to disqualify Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram from presiding over his case, which was granted.
No reason for the request is listed in available court documents.
The case is now moving to Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson’s courtroom and documents state further hearings are still to be scheduled.
Glasby is charged with residential burglary, harassment with threat to kill, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.