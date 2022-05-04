A Dayton man facing multiple charges in Walla Walla County pleaded guilty to three crimes in an agreement that dismissed the most serious allegations against him, including assault and drive-by-shooting.
Skylar Glasby, 33, has admitted to methamphetamine possession with intent to deliver, a Class B felony, as well as attempting to elude law enforcement and second-degree stolen property possession, Class C felonies.
Sentencing is set for May 16. The standard range for possession of meth with intent to deliver for someone with Glasby’s criminal record is about 1½ to five years in prison, according to court documents. Standard sentencing for the two Class C felonies is two to six months in jail.
Prosecutors plan to recommend a sentence within the standard range and that all sentences be served simultaneously, according to court records.
In addition to the assault and drive-by-shooting charges, accusations of fentanyl possession with intent to deliver and a second case of attempted eluding were all dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot ever be refiled against him.
Glasby has been in and out of jail while awaiting trial for his charges.
He was arrested on the drug charges March 26, 2021, after an undercover Walla Walla detectives operation reportedly caught Glasby dealing drugs in the parking lot of the Rose Street Safeway, according to court documents.
While on pre-trial release for the drug charges, he was accused of involvement in a drive-by shooting Dec. 28, 2021.
When police spotted him the next day as a passenger in a vehicle, they attempted to stop the vehicle. But the woman driving the car sped off, according to court documents. She later told police she wanted to pull over, but Glasby told her she “better not” and screamed at her when she tried to slow down.
Because of the state law prohibiting vehicle pursuits in the absence of an immediate threat to public safety, officers allowed the vehicle heading into College Place to elude them, according to court documents.
However, officers found Glasby later, on Dec. 29, and arrested him on new charges. He has been in custody since that arrest.
Glasby's interaction with local law enforcement has been extensive over the last decade.
He was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and assault in 2016 in Umatilla County, but that case was overturned in a 2019 appeal and was later dismissed because a key witness could not be located.
He was found guilty of leading deputies from Columbia and Walla Walla counties on a high-speed pursuit in 2014 and forging $20 bills in 2012.
In August 2020, Glasby was arrested in Waitsburg by the regional SWAT team for alleged domestic violence, but those charges were dropped after the victim wrote a letter to the court saying she wouldn’t be able to testify to the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.