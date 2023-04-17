A Dayton man has been charged with six felonies in Walla Walla County Superior Court in connection to an incident in which he was shot.
Skylar Glasby, 34, who was shot while allegedly attempting to burglarize a house in the 500 block of North Roosevelt Street, Thursday, April 6 is charged with residential burglary, harassment with threat to kill, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
All the charges except for the harassment charge are Class B felonies each with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
The harassment charge is a Class C felony with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.
The formal charges came shortly before the end of the business day Friday, April 14, which was near the end of the three-day window prosecutors had to charge Glasby, who was arrested the morning of Wednesday, April 12.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge M. Scott Wolfram set Glasby’s bail at $50,000 with no reduced cash option and set his arraignment for Monday, April 24.
Newly filed court documents provide additional information into the incident that led to Glasby being shot and charged.
According to the documents, Glasby was at the victim’s house about 7:30 p.m. April 6.
Though the documents don’t state it outright, they do indicate that Glasby and the victim knew each other.
The victim told police that after Glasby entered her house, he told her he was on mushrooms and offered some to her, which she declined, according to the documents. At some point they ended up in her bedroom upstairs. She said Glasby then asked to use her car. She said she told him no and that she had to pick up her children.
According to the documents, the victim said Glasby then became angry and threatened to kill her while holding an open pocketknife. She told Glasby to leave her house, and he did. She then locked the door. However, the door was able to be unlocked with a code, which Glasby knew.
After watching Glasby on her security surveillance system walk around the outside of her residence for a while, the victim saw him reapproach the front door and heard him enter the code to unlock the door, court documents state. The victim had retrieved a gun at this point.
Court documents state that surveillance audio contains the victim yelling for Glasby to leave before she shot him.
Based on the location of bullet damage in the house, police believe that Glasby had gone up the stairs and was near the victim’s bedroom when she fired the gun.
The victim said Glasby left the knife in her room and fled.
He drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center for treatment. His vehicle was found there and contained two firearms, according to police.
Glasby, who has an extensive criminal history in the area, is not allowed to possess guns.
Court documents do not state where Glasby was shot or the extent of his injuries. Officials at Providence St. Mary declined to provide any information, but he was out of the hospital as of the time of his booking into Walla Walla County Jail on April 12.
Walla Walla Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk declined to say whether police are investigating the shooter for a crime.
