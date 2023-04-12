A Dayton man who was shot while allegedly attempting to break into a residence was arrested Wednesday, April 12, according to a news release from the Walla Walla Police Department.
Skylar Glasby, 34, is being held at the Walla Walla County Jail after being treated at Providence St. Mary Medical Center for gunshot wounds.
He drove himself to the hospital Thursday, April 6, after being shot in the 500 block of North Roosevelt Street. Information about Glasby's injuries were not available.
Walla Walla police spokesperson Sgt. Nick Loudermilk said he could not release information about whether the shooter is under criminal investigation in connection to the incident. He said the investigation was ongoing.
In additional to possible charges connected to the alleged burglary, Glasby also could face multiple weapon charges. Police said two stolen guns were found in Glasby’s vehicle.
During the investigation, police developed probable cause for residential burglary, felony harassment, two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no formal charges have been filed by the Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
Because of previous convictions, Glasby is not allowed to possess firearms.
In 2022, he was sentenced to 20 months in jail as part of a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, or DOSA sentence, after pleading guilty to possessing meth with intent to deliver and possession of stolen goods.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the state dropped more serious charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
The DOSA sentence was to include 40 months of treatment — 20 months while jailed and 20 more months after his release.
While the U-B has not yet confirmed why Glasby was released from jail early, Nicholas Holce, Glasby’s attorney on the 2022 conviction, said Glasby received good behavior and time-served credits that could have been enough to secure his early release.
When he was sentenced in 2022, Glasby promised Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson he would not regret granting him a DOSA sentence.
“The next time you see me, you will know you made the right decision,” Glasby to the judge at the time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.