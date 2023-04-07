A Dayton man was shot in Walla Walla on Thursday, April 6, while allegedly attempting to break into a residence in the 500 block of N. Roosevelt St.
Skylar Glasby, 34, then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center’s Emergency Room for treatment.
According to the news release from the Walla Walla Police Department, officers received a report of a disturbance on Roosevelt Street about 8:30 p.m.
A short time later, staff at the hospital emergency room reported they were treating a gunshot victim.
According to the release, hospital staff were still treating Glasby when police arrived. Officers found Glasby’s vehicle near the hospital “in physical contact with another structure.”
WWPD spokesperson Nick Loudermilk told the U-B that while Glasby is a suspect in a crime, he has not been arrested at this time.
The news release did not provide any details about Glasby's condition or how he was shot.
Glasby’s interaction with local law enforcement in Walla Walla and Columbia counties has been extensive over the past decade.
In 2022, he was sentenced to 20 months in jail as part of a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative, or DOSA sentence, after pleading guilty to possessing meth with intent to deliver and possession of stolen goods.
In exchange for the guilty plea, the state dropped more serious charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting.
The DOSA sentence was to include 40 months of treatment — 20 months while jailed and 20 more after release.
The U-B has not yet confirmed why Glasby was released from jail early.
Walla Walla County Superior Court Judge Brandon L. Johnson chose the DOSA sentence even after an investigation by the Department of Corrections stated Glasby wasn’t a good fit for the program.
Johnson said at Glasby’s sentencing hearing that he was disappointed the investigation did not include an interview with Glasby himself.
At his sentencing hearing, Glasby said one of the reasons he pleaded guilty was so he could take part in DOSA and get help.
The judge said he thought the treatment program was in the best interest of Glasby and the public. He also asked Glasby to “prove (him) right.”
“I will, your honor,” Glasby said. “The next time you see me, you will know you made the right decision.”
Glasby was convicted of kidnapping, robbery and assault in 2016 in Umatilla County, but that case was overturned in a 2019 appeal and was later dismissed because a key witness could not be located.
Also, Glasby was found guilty of leading deputies from Columbia and Walla Walla counties on a high-speed pursuit in 2014 and forging $20 bills in 2012.
In August 2020, Glasby was arrested in Waitsburg by the regional SWAT team for alleged domestic violence, but those charges were dropped after the victim wrote a letter to the court saying she wouldn’t be able to testify to the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.