MILTON-FREEWATER — City, fire and law enforcement officials offered no new information Saturday morning, Aug. 20, on at least one shooting that occurred here just after midnight.
According to scanner information posted on social media and confirmed by several witnesses commenting, multiple gun shots were reported at 12:08 a.m. on Southwest First Avenue, and people were seen running toward McLoughlin High School on South Main Street.
Facebook postings suggest Washington State Patrol sent units to assist at the scene, and that a dog was also shot; the Union-Bulletin is seeking to confirm this.
Media posts say an ambulance was taking a first victim to medical care at 12:21 a.m. Chief Rick Saager, with the Rural Milton-Freewater Fire Department, confirmed his department responded but did not provide any details.
Providence St. Mary Medical Center went into a security lockdown from around midnight until 6 a.m Saturday, spokesperson Kathleen Obenland confirmed.
“This is a standard protocol that we follow in these situations,” she said. No additional information was provided.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall, who oversees the city police department, said her office has been told to refer all questions to Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus.
Oregon State Police’s dispatch center said the city was the originating call and that a news release will be provided later.
The Union-Bulletin will update this story as information becomes available.
