The separate trails of a Walla Walla husband and wife who were arrested in Texas last year have been delayed.
The trial for Jesus C. Delarosa, a Walla Walla man accused of several sex crimes against children, was rescheduled for July 17.
Delarosa, 56, who is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with forcible compulsion, second-degree child molestation, third-degree child rape and three counts of third-degree child molestation, was arrested July 13, 2022, at the Gateway International Bridge, which crosses the U.S. border to Mexico in Brownsville, Texas.
Indecent liberties with forcible compulsion is a Class A felony with a maximum penalty of life in prison. Second-degree child molestation is a Class B felony with a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. His other charges are all Class C felonies with maximum penalties of five years in prison.
This isn’t the first delay in his trial. He previously had trial dates set for September 2022; October 2022 and February 2023.
Delarosa’s wife, Tamara Delarosa, has a separate trial, and it was reset for April 18.
Tamara Delarosa is charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance and tampering with a witness, Class B and C felonies, respectively.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jesus Delarosa is accused of sexually abusing four children between the ages of 11 and 17.
The alleged abuse of each child began when they were no older than age 15, according to court documents.
The abuse allegedly occurred in front of Tamara Delarosa, who is accused of helping her husband threaten harm against the children if they reported the abuse, according to the arrest document. The alleged abuse occurred between 2004 and 2016.